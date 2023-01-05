India

Swiggy agent dies in accident, body dragged for 1 km

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 05, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

The Swiggy delivery agent's death comes just days after the incident of Anjali Singh

A Swiggy delivery executive died after a car reportedly crashed into his bike and dragged him for 500 meters in Noida's Sector 14 on Sunday, police confirmed on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Coincidentally, the details of this crash have striking similarities with another hit-and-run case in Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

The case comes to light just days after the death of Anjali Singh, a Delhi woman who died while returning from an event on New Year after a car crashed into her scooter.

The 20-year-old victim got stuck in the car's axle and dragged for nearly 13km, lacerating her body.

Later, her dead body was found naked, raising suspicions of sexual assault.

Victim's body dragged for 1 km: Report

After crashing into the two-wheeler, the car reportedly dragged Yadav's body approximately a kilometer from the crash site to Shani Temple, where the driver stopped before fleeing the scene. The family of the victim has filed an official complaint at the Phase 1 police station, reported India Today. In the complaint, they stated that they had called Yadav on the night of the accident.

Police search for clues from CCTV footage

Police confirmed that Yadav's brother had called him on January 2 at 1 am to learn his whereabouts. However, the call was received by a local cab driver who informed him about Yadav's accident, the cops revealed. Police said they are looking into the CCTV footage, and the cab driver who informed the victim's family about the crash is also being questioned.

Got information about accident from cab driver: Police

A senior police official told The Indian Express: "The information about the accident came from a cab driver. We do not know the driver and how he was there. We are trying to trace him as well." "CCTVs around the spot are being analyzed and technical surveillance on the offending vehicle is being done to arrest the accused," the officer added.

Nearly 22,000 deaths in UP due to road accidents

On average, 22,000 deaths from road accidents occur in UP annually. The state reported the maximum number of road deaths in India, though the number of road crashes might not be the highest. Nearly 40% of deaths occur on national highway stretches in the state.