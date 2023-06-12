Entertainment

'Folklore' aside, these Taylor Swift albums crossed 5B Spotify streams

Written by Isha Sharma June 12, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift has crossed another milestone with her album 'Folklore'

Global singing sensation Taylor Swift isn't new to unprecedented achievements and her fanbase ensures that the singer-songwriter's stardom never diminishes. Now, thanks to her album Folklore, she has become the only artist in the world to have five albums that crossed a whopping five billion streams on the music streaming app Spotify. Let's revisit the other four albums that have already passed this milestone.

'1989' (2014)

Some of the most popular tracks featured in 1989 were Blank Space, Out of the Woods, New Romantics, and Shake It Off. The album title 1989 refers to her birth year and reportedly signifies her "symbolic artistic rebirth." Rolling Stone included it in their "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" and per Consequence, it was amongst "The 100 Greatest Albums of All Time."

'Reputation' (2017)

Recipient of a Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Album and American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, Reputation is made up of numbers such as I Did Something Bad and Don't Blame Me. "These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter," Swift told Entertainment Weekly while revealing how GoT inspired her.

'Lover' (2019)

Do you love the tracks/: I Forgot That You Existed, Cruel Summer, The Man, The Archer, and You Need to Calm Down? They are a part of Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards (2020), the album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album but lost to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish.

'Midnights' (2022)

To say that Midnights broke the internet when it was released in October 2022 would not be an exaggeration. Songs such as Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Sweet Nothing, Snow on the Beach, and Vigilante Shit became the most talked about tracks online within a few hours of release. Swift's 10th studio album received the first position on Variety's Best Albums of 2022, too.

