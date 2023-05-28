Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kylie Minogue: Best songs of 'Chiggy Wiggy' singer

Happy birthday, Kylie Minogue: Best songs of 'Chiggy Wiggy' singer

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 28, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Australian singer-actor Kylie Minogue turned 55 on Sunday

Over a career spanning three decades, Kylie Minogue has gained popularity as a singer, songwriter, and actor. Many in India would remember the Australian singer as the one who sang Chiggy Wiggy with Sonu Nigam and Suzanne D'Mello for Akshay Kumar starrer Blue (2009). On her 55th birthday on Sunday (May 28), here's a look at some of Minogue's best numbers.

'Can't Get You Out of My Head' (2001)

An electro-pop number, Can't Get You Out of My Head was released in 2001 as part of Minogue's album titled Fever. The catchy chorus and her voice made it one of the most iconic songs of the early 2000s. Soon after its release, the track went on to become a critical and commercial success, cementing the singer's international pop star status.

'Confide In Me' (1994)

This 1994 song has a Middle Easter style to it. It also has a mysterious appeal along with intriguing lyrics. The classic pop song was a turning point in the Australian singer's career. It brought her critical fame as a pop artist and continues to remain one of the most favorite tracks of her fans. The song is a testimony to Minogue's versatility.

'Spinning Around' (2000)

Another fan-favorite song for over two decades, Spinning Around was released in 2000. The peppy number is full of disco beats and a catchy chorus. The music video featured Minogue in a sparkling gold outfit. Back in the day, the 3:39-minute-long song became a party anthem for its upbeat tunes. It is yet another track that proves why she's known as a pop icon.

'The Loco-Motion' (1987)

Those who love '80s music would remember Minogue's debut single, The Loco-Motion, which was released in 1987. The song, originally written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, has an upbeat tempo. Minolugue breathed a new life into the song, first written in 1962. Minogue's cover topped the charts in many countries, including Australia. It also established her as a pop artist.

'In My Arms' (2007)

Minogue is known for her catchy tunes and peppy beats. In My Arms once again proved her ability to create something fresh, energetic, and dance-worthy, as well as showed how versatile the singer is. Released in 2007, it is a love song that talks about the thrilling feeling of being in love and one's desire to be with their lover.