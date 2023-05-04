Entertainment

K-pop: GOT7's Jinyoung set for military enlistment; agency shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 12:56 pm 1 min read

Jinyoung is set for his military enlistment

Korean culture has become a major influence globally and the stars enjoy a huge fan following. South Korea has a mandatory military enlistment policy and several Korean celebrities are also going through the same. GOT7's Jinyoung is all set for enlistment starting next week. The idol's agency BH Entertainment shared a statement regarding the same. Earlier Jinyoung posted a handwritten letter.

Agency's statement and request to fans

Jinyoung's enlistment is about to commence on May 8. The statement read, "There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and loved ones." The statement also requested fans to refrain from visiting the site. Wishing Jinyoung all the best!

