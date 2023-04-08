Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo solo song 'FLOWER' surpass 100M views on YouTube

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 08, 2023, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Every major record broken by Jisoo's debut album 'ME'

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is on a record-breaking spree! The K-pop singer-actor introduced herself as a solo artist to the world with her debut album, ME, on March 31. The track, FLOWER, from the two-track project, has now become the fastest K-pop music video of 2023 to hit 100M views. Celebrating the BLACKPINK singer's achievement, we gather every major record she broke in recent times.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has established itself as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups in the world.

After a hiatus of two years, the group released the much-awaited album Born Pink in September 2022.

Besides group activities, the members are focusing on their individual careers, too, with Jisoo being the last member to release her solo effort titled ME.

'FLOWER's' music video soared past 100M views

On Saturday, Jisoo's solo debut track FLOWER soared past 100M views on YouTube. Jisoo has achieved this feat in just over a week of the release of her album. Aside from becoming the fastest K-pop video of 2023 to reach this impressive milestone, it also became the second K-pop music video this year to reach 100M views, following boy band TXT's Sugar Rush Ride.

Jisoo's 'FLOWER' achieved the highest 24-hour view count

With stunning visuals, a vibrant background score, and Jisoo's ever-so-impressive dance moves, FLOWER is packed with all the right ingredients that made it a super-hit song. After 24 hours of its release, the music video of FLOWER amassed an incredible total of over 40M views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop music video of 2023 to achieve the highest 24-hour view count.

Highest 1st-week sales by a female soloist

Jisoo has reached new heights of success with the release of her debut album ME. On its first day of release, Jisoo's solo album sold 8,76,249 copies, according to Hanteo. By the end of the first week, a total of over 1M copies were sold. With this, ME scripted history by becoming the highest-selling album by a female solo artist in first-week sales.

All about Jisoo's album 'ME'

Jisoo took the world by storm with her recently released album ME which consists of two-track singles—FLOWER and All Eyes On Me. FLOWER was the EP's (Extended Playlist) first single—the music video of which tells the story of the K-pop artist taking over a European city with her ethereal couture ensembles. In contrast, All Eyes On Me is an EDM-inspired track from the album.

