Park Min-young's agency releases statement amid investigation against ex-boyfriend

Park Min-young's agency has released a much-needed statement

K-drama has one of the biggest fanbases globally and the ardent followers monitor their favorite artists' lives every day. In a recent development, actor Park Min-young's agency released a statement clarifying her involvement in the ongoing investigation into her ex-boyfriend Kang. The actor was reportedly dating the businessman in 2022 and in the new statement, they have clarified the rumors.

What are the allegations against Kang?

Last year, the Korean investigative portal Dispatch revealed the fraud allegations that have been made against Kang. The businessman is reportedly the honcho of one of the biggest digital trading platforms in South Korea. After the news broke out, Park revealed that she was no longer together with the accused. Her initial statement also clarified that she hadn't taken any monetary benefits from him.

Park was summoned as a witness on Monday

On Monday, the actor was summoned as a witness for the ongoing investigation. She denied involvement with the allegations leveled against him. The statement read, "Park Min-young dutifully completely the prosecution summons for investigation as a simple witness, and we confirm that she is currently not prohibited from leaving the country." It refuted rumors of Park being prohibited from leaving the country.

Fans reacted to the agency's delayed response

Fans called out the agency for its delayed response. They took to social media to express their views leading to the backlash of Hook Entertainment. A user wrote, "Well... took you long enough. It's your job (unfortunately still) to clarify things on her part. Hopefully, everything is cleared with her so that she can fully move on with her other actual priorities. #ParkMinYoung"