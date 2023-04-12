Entertainment

Ariana Grande slams body-shamers: Times celebrities had to speak up

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 12, 2023, 02:30 pm 3 min read

American singer-actor Ariana Grande spoke about fans' concerns over her body in a candid video

Celebrities face body shaming and judgments quite often, as they are always in the spotlight. Recently, singer-songwriter Ariana Grande addressed comments fans have been making about her body in a candid video. It's not the first time that a celebrity felt the need to clap back against weight critics. Here are other celebrities who have responded to trolls in their own unique style.

Here's what Grande said

Taking to TikTok, Grande spoke openly about the comments fans have been making about her body recently and for over the last decade. The pop star candidly addressed the issue and said, "I know personally for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body." She further stated that sometimes "healthy can look different."

'I was on a lot of antidepressants and eating poorly…'

"And I know I shouldn't have to explain," stated Grande who did not shy away from addressing the concerns of fans about her body. She elaborated, "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

The time when Selena Gomez shut down body-shamers

In January, when singer-actor Selena Gomez made an appearance at Golden Globe Awards, some netizens commented and bashed her for gaining weight. Though she is no stranger to such judgments, time and again Gomez has shut trolls in her unique way. In 2015, Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis, and since then, she has discussed how the condition affects her physical health many times.

When Demi Lovato schooled fans on weight-loss compliments

Heart Attack singer, Demi Lovato, took to Instagram last year to warn her fans that "compliments about weight loss can be destructive too," even when said with pure intentions. In a lengthy post, she stated, "I am more than the shell for my soul and every day I fight, so please do not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."

Lizzo: A staunch advocate of body positivity

A staunch advocate of body positivity, Grammy Award-winner Lizzo took the body shaming conversation to a whole new and stunning level. Last year, the singer shared an unedited naked selfie of her on Instagram and captioned it, "Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted to show (you) how I do it naturally." The selfie stormed the internet.

When Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a speculative comment

Media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at an Instagram comment where the user remarked, "She's pregnant," on a photo of her donning a bikini. In a perfect, savage reply, Kardashian commented, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on." Later, in a YouTube video, Kardashian elaborated on the incident and stated, "We're all shaped differently and that's my body."