Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 19, 2021, 06:18 pm

Pop singer Demi Lovato has officially confirmed that they are non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them. Announcing the news on Twitter, they told fans that they are proud of the decision, which was made after "a lot of self-reflective work." For perspective, non-binary people do not identify as male or female, and they do not agree with or follow the societal gender norms.

Statement

Using they/them as pronouns best represents my fluidity, shares Lovato

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," the 28-year-old Confident crooner wrote on Twitter. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward." They added that using they/them as pronouns "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression."

Twitter Post

Lovato confirmed the decision through a series of tweets

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity chance to be who we want wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Details

Not an "expert or spokesperson" on the subject, they clarified

Lovato added that they are still learning about being non-binary and wouldn't consider themselves an "expert or spokesperson" of the subject. The Sorry Not Sorry singer also noted that they would soon talk about gender identity with other non-binary people in a video. "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

Information

'It's about what I want to wear at that moment'

Lovato also assured fans that being non-binary doesn't mean they would stop wearing feminine dresses. They believe it has nothing to do with gender identity. "There might be a time where I want to dress completely femme presenting. That doesn't mean that in that moment, I'm identifying as a woman, it just means that's what I want to wear at that moment," they added.

Past

They came out as pansexual earlier this year

To recall, Lovato had come out as pansexual this March, and confirmed, "I'm so fluid now." Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, they emphasized to be a "part of the alphabet mafia and proud." They also revealed that it was the iconic picnic shot from Cruel Intentions, where Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar share a kiss, that made them realize their sexual inclination.