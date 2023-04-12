Entertainment

Everything about Coachella 2023: Tickets, lineup, and dates

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 12:36 pm 1 min read

Coachella Festival details are out

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival colloquially known as Coachella Festival has been one of the most prestigious music festivals around the world. It is back with another edition and it will go live on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The festival has a stellar musical lineup ranging from rock, pop, indie, and EDM, among others. There will be several art installments, too.

How to get tickets for the festival?

The festival will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, US. The tickets to the coveted festival are available on their official website. There are several categories and packages which make it more flexible for fans. The music festival is attended by 2,50,000 people on average. Fans are bracing themselves for the ultimate showdown starting this weekend.

A balanced lineup of the mega festival

The 2023 edition has a huge lineup across various genres. Some of the big names include Adam Beyer, Airrica, Ali Sethi, Bad Bunny, Bjork, BLACKPINK, Burna Boy, Diljit Dosanjh, EARTHGANG, Frank Ocean, Kyle Watson, Maceo Plex, Magdalena Bay, Tale Of Us, Yves Tumor, among others. Coachella Festival demonstrates various kinds of artworks, sculptures, and interactive visual installations as well.