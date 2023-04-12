Entertainment

Salman Khan-Ram Charan's 'Yentamma' ranks third on Billboard's #HotTrendingSongs chart

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 12:00 pm 1 min read

'Yentamma' ranked high on a Billboard chart

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is all over the news. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the hype around his Eid release is huge. The makers recently released the song Yentamma and it has been a rage, constantly shattering records left and right.

'Yentamma' ranked high on global music chart

The peppy song number features Venkatesh Daggubati and Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu star Ram Charan. The dance number has ranked third on the Billboard Top 10 Hot Trending Songs chart. The song features among the greats like Tyler, the Creator's Heaven To Me, Jimin's Like Crazy, and Jisoo's Flower, among others. The Farhad Samji directorial is set to be released on April 21, 2023.

