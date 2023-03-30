Entertainment

'Bholaa': Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer mass masala entertainer impresses Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 30, 2023, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 'Bholaa' was released in the theaters on Thursday

Ajay Devgn and Tabu might be looking at another superhit collaboration right after Drishyam 2! Their recent mass masala action entertainer Bholaa, directed by Devgn, has been released theatrically on Thursday and is expected to register a decent opening at the box office, despite the clash with Nani starrer Dasara. The first reviews are out, and the film has left netizens in awe!

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Kaithi, starring Karthi and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While the box-office climate is uncertain when it comes to South-to-Bollywood remakes, luck has lately shone brightly in Devgn's favor, with Drishyam 2 (a remake of the namesake Malayalam film franchise) being declared a super hit.

Bholaa is Devgn's fourth directorial after Runway 34, U Me Aur Hum, and Shivaay.

'Bholaa' has opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews

Heaping praise on the film, a Twitter user wrote, "The best part about the story is the emotions that are the core and the soul of the film," while someone else agreed and tweeted, "Ajay Devgn is a one-man army as the director and main lead. Tabu's screen presence is mind-blowing too!" #BholaaReview is one of the top Twitter trends on Thursday.

Twitter is particularly impressed with the action of the film

While sharing their first reactions, a lot of cinephiles made it a point to highlight the masala film's USP: its action. Appreciating the work that has gone into the action and chase sequences, one user compared Devgn to director SS Rajamouli, saying that he can work wonders with good scripts. Another wrote, "#Bholaa is a visually striking display, completely satisfying for what it offers."

Here's everything you need to know about 'Bholaa'

Bholaa also stars Kiran Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, Makrand Deshpande, and Deepak Dobriyal. Devgn has also bankrolled the movie under his Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner. It has been edited by Dharmendra Sharma (Thank God, Shivaay), while the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj (Sacred Games, Son of Sardaar). It is Devgn's first and Tabu's second release of the year after Aasmaan Bhardwaj's multistarrer Kuttey.

