Box office buzz: 'Bholaa' predicted to rake in decent figures

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 09:00 am 1 min read

Ajay Devgn is one of the only few Bollywood actors from the '90s who are still smashing it at the box office. The actor's last outing was Drishyam 2 and it was a huge hit at the box office. He is currently gearing up for this upcoming directorial/acting venture Bholaa which seems to be another money spinner at the box office.

More about the release

Reportedly, the film is set to release on approximately 4,000 screens—including 3D and 2D. As of Tuesday, the project has sold 11,600 tickets in national theater chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The film releases on Thursday and makers are eyeing a bumper collection during the Ram Navami holiday. As per the buzz, it will rake in double-digit figures. The cast also includes Tabu.

