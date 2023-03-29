Entertainment

5 Neeraj Pandey films that instill patriotism

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has directed a number of hit films including his directorial debut, 'A Wednesday'

A writer, director, and producer, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey dons many hats. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2008 with A Wednesday. Those who have watched his films would know that there's a common flavor that runs through most of his projects - patriotism. Here are five films by the director that'll instill patriotism in you.

'A Wednesday' (2008)

Starring Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead, A Wednesday is Pandey's maiden directorial venture. It is by far the best film directed by Pandey. The story revolves around a man who threatened to blast Mumbai if the police didn't release terrorists from its custody. The twist that Pandey adds, is chill worthy. The title was made tax-free in Maharashtra.

'Baby' (2015)

In 2015, Pandey directed a film on India's secret heroes - spies, who don't wear a uniform but are essential in keeping the country safe from foreign threats. The film shows one such elite intelligence unit which successfully neutralizes a terrorist and eliminates his plot against India. It starred Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, and Taapsee Pannu, among others.

'Rustom' (2016)

Led by Kumar, Ilena D'Cruz, and Arjan Bajwa, Rustom is a 2016 film loosely based on former Naval commander KM Nanavati's life. The film was directed by filmmaker Tinu Suresh Dessai, with Pandey joining as one of the producers. This marked the third collaboration between Kumar and Pandey, after Special 26 and Baby. The movie went on to become a big box office success.

'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' (2016)

The sports biopic based on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's life was Pandey's fourth directorial. It starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role alongside actors Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. Released by Fox Star Studios, it was the widest Bollywood release then; it was released in 61 countries. Watching it still gives goosebumps to many, especially the World Cup-winning shot.

'Naam Shabana' (2017)

Another spy action thriller by Pandey, Naam Shabana was led by Taapsee Pannu. The movie shows how a female spy puts her life at risk to eliminate a global arms dealer and supplier. Although it received mixed reactions from critics, it went on to become a commercial success at the box office. A day after its release, the film was reportedly banned in Pakistan.