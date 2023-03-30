Entertainment

'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama's teaser evokes nostalgic emotions

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 30, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

It's a day of double celebrations for Ajay Devgn fans! His delayed sports drama film Maidaan has finally received its teaser and was attached to the shows of Bholaa. The film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) and is inspired by the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It'll release on June 23.

Why does this story matter?

The film has received several delays in the past and was previously supposed to release on February 17.

In Maidaan, Devgn portrays Rahim, regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

He was the coach-manager of the Indian national football team and led the squad from 1950-63.

He is credited with guiding India to victory in two Asian Games tournaments (1951 and 1962).

The 1:31-minute-long teaser is high on potent emotions

The opening shot takes us back to 1952, when we see the Indian national football team playing amidst heavy downpours sans sports shoes, due to the sheer lack of resources and funding. The years 1952-1962 are described as the "golden era" of Indian football. The clip further encapsulates the personal and political struggles faced by Rahim while endeavoring to elevate the team's craft.

Here's everything about the major cast and crew of 'Maidaan'

The film also stars Gajraj Rao (Black Friday), Priyamani (The Family Man), and Rudranil Ghosh (Vinci Da). It has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadras (Neerja, Mary Kom) and Ritesh Shah (Pink, Airlift) have penned the screenplay and the dialogues, respectively. Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-composer AR Rahman is in charge of the music.

Where will we see Devgn next?

Devgn's Bholaa arrived in the theaters on Thursday. It co-stars Tabu, Kiran Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Makrand Deshpande. After Maidaan, he has a few more projects lined up that are in various stages of production. These include Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Rohit Shetty's cop actioner Singham Again, and Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next, co-starring his nephew Aaman Devgan.