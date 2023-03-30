Entertainment

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo birthday special: Top K-dramas of versatile actor-singer

South Korean star Cha Eun-woo celebrates his 26th birthday on Thursday

South Korean boy band ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo is not only an exceptional singer, but also an unbelievably talented actor. With his charming looks, resilient persona, and inherent screen presence, Cha has entered the global spotlight. Many people are unaware that Cha was an actor before he became part of ASTRO. On his 26th birthday, take a look at some of his best roles.

'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (2018)

Whether you are an ardent K-drama fan or not, if you are looking for something delightful to watch, then this series is for you! Notably, it was Cha's first big starring role and he delivered an incredible performance. He played the lead role of Do Kyung-seok in this romantic comedy-drama series, which encircled around a girl who undergoes plastic surgery to become beautiful.

'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' (2019)

In this historical romance drama, Cha took up the role of Prince Yi Rim, the crown prince who aspires to be a writer. This was the actor's first role starring in a historical drama, and the traditional hanbok suited him so well. The admirers specifically loved his charm and rainbow-eyed smile and his adorable flirting with female lead Goo Hae Ryung (Shin Se-kyung).

'My Romantic Some Recipe' (2016)

In Cha's first K-drama, you see an actor performing his best as a rookie and showcasing his best abilities. Featuring Cha and Joo Da-yeong, the story revolved around a college student who has a huge crush on Kang Jun, a worker at a cafe. One day, she gets drunk and snags a cutout photo of her crush that miraculously comes to life.

'True Beauty' (2020)

If you have watched the show My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and loved Cha in that series, you are most likely to love him in True Beauty. A swoon-worthy actor, he sweeps his fans off their feet with undeniable charm. Cha played the lead Lee Su Ho opposite Moon Ga-young. Notably, there was a heart-breaking second lead syndrome due to Hwang In-youp.