Entertainment

Hyungwon and Shownu to debut as MONSTA X's first sub-unit

Hyungwon and Shownu to debut as MONSTA X's first sub-unit

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 12:57 pm 1 min read

Hyungwon and Shownu to debut as MONSTA X's first unit

K-pop stans monitor every minute update of their favorite stars and now we have got a massive announcement. Shownu and Hyungwon are set to form MONSTA X's first unit group. Yes, it's true and their agency Starship Entertainment also confirmed the same. This news is more exciting to fans as recently Shownu completed his mandatory military enlistment as a public service worker.

Agency's statement regarding the same

Shownu wrapped up his military enlistment on April 21. Fans will be eager to see him back in action. The agency Starship Entertainment stated, "Shownu and Hyungwon are preparing to form MONSTA X's first unit. The specific schedule has not been decided yet. We will officially announce when the exact schedule has been decided. Please anticipate it a lot."

Twitter Post