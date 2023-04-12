Entertainment

EXO's Sehun birthday special: 5 unknown facts about K-pop's heartthrob

EXO's Sehun celebrates his 29th birthday on Wednesday

With his sharp dance moves, powerful vocals, and handsome looks, Sehun, the maknae of the world-renowned K-pop boy band EXO, has captured the hearts of fans around the globe! But did you know that there's more to Sehun than what meets the eye? On the singer's 29th birthday, here are some interesting facts that even some new EXO-Ls (EXO's fans) may not know.

He was scouted while eating tteokbokki

It is interesting to note that the world-renowned EXO member Sehun's journey to stardom began rather unexpectedly. As opposed to undergoing rigorous auditions, Sehun was spotted by an SM Entertainment casting associate eating tteokbokki—a stir-fried rice cake. In an interview with Koreaboo, the rapper-singer-actor explained that when the manager approached him, he felt skeptical and "ran away from him only returning after 30 minutes."

He is an incredible actor too

There is no denying that Sehun is a man of many talents! He proved his mettle in acting too when he starred in the web series Secret Queen Makers (2018). He first acted in 2015's web series EXO Next Door, starring alongside the members of his band. In 2022, Sehun was roped in to headline a high school drama titled Love, Hara High School.

He wanted to become the President of South Korea

Did you know that Sehun once dreamed of becoming the President of South Korea? When he was in elementary school he was constantly teased because he had the same name as Seoul's mayor. In sixth grade, he decided that he wanted to become the President of South Korea because he believed he could be the most powerful politician in the world if he wanted!

His endless love for boba tea

Every EXO-L must know how much Sehun loves boba tea (bubble tea)! You must have spotted him holding the drink while doing interviews, going live on Instagram, and sometimes even during the concerts. Once he mentioned that his favorite boba cafe was Cofioca, the owner of which became a close friend of the star. The place is apparently frequented by many K-pop stars.

Sehun set the record for 'Vogue Korea's highest-selling issue

To recall, in 2018, he graced the cover of the August issue of Vogue Korea. Interestingly, the K-pop sensation made history by being the cover model of the magazine's highest-selling issue since the launch of Vogue Korea in 1996! Not only this but Sehun set a magazine sales record in China too after his dedicated fan club bought 23,000 copies of the August issue.