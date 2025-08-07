Matthew McConaughey almost starred in 'Titanic': Here's why he didn't

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey , who is known for his roles in Dazed and Confused and Interstellar, almost bagged the lead role of Jack in Titanic. However, he reportedly lost the opportunity due to his famous Southern drawl. The revelation comes from a posthumous memoir by Jon Landau, the producer of Titanic. The book details how McConaughey's audition with Kate Winslet (who played Rose) went down.

Audition details Winslet was impressed by McConaughey's audition Landau's memoir reveals that Winslet was fully blown away by McConaughey's presence and charm during their audition. However, director James Cameron wasn't satisfied with the actor's Southern accent. Landau writes, "Cameron told McConaughey... 'That's great, now let's try it a different way.' McConaughey allegedly quipped back, 'No. That was pretty good. Thanks.'" Landau added, "Let's just say that was it for McConaughey."

Audition aftermath When McConaughey denied turning down 'Titanic' offer In a 2021 interview on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast, McConaughey revealed that his audition for Titanic was filmed as a screen test. He thought it went well, but was surprised when he didn't get the role. The actor also denied rumors that he was offered the part but turned it down. "I did not get offered that role," he clarified.

Casting success Leonardo DiCaprio ultimately landed the role Ultimately, Leonardo DiCaprio was cast as Dawson opposite Winslet. Interestingly, DiCaprio's audition was also not without its challenges. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Cameron revealed that when he asked DiCaprio to read the script during an impromptu test shoot, he initially refused. However, after some persuasion from Cameron, DiCaprio agreed and delivered an impressive audition. Cameron later described it as a moment where "dark clouds had opened up and a ray of sun came down and lit up Jack."