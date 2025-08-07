'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising' announces four new cast members
What's the story
The upcoming prequel to The Boys, titled Vought Rising, has added four new series regulars to its cast. Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Jorden Myrie (Sherwood), Nicolo Pasetti (Bel Canto), and Brian J Smith (Sense8) will join previously announced cast, Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey, in the Prime Video series. Production will begin later this month.
Series details
What is the upcoming series 'Vought Rising' about?
Vought Rising is described as "a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront." The series will feature Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their roles from The Boys as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.
Production details
Vought Rising will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Original Film, and Grey Pictures. The series is being developed under the guidance of executive producers Eric Kripke, Jason Netter, Evan Goldberg, Garth Ennis, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Seth Rogen, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes.