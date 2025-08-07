'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising' announces four new cast members

Series details

What is the upcoming series 'Vought Rising' about?

Vought Rising is described as "a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront." The series will feature Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their roles from The Boys as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.