Video: Demanding ₹10L dowry, car, Udhampur man brutally beats wife 

The woman was hospitalized after the brutal assault

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 07, 2025
12:57 pm
What's the story

A woman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir was brutally assaulted by her husband, Azam Ali, over a dowry demand. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Ali violently beating his wife after she refused to meet his demands of ₹10 lakh cash and a car. The assault left the woman severely injured, and she had to be admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment.

Disturbing visuals

Video of incident goes viral

The video footage of the incident shows Ali brutally beating his wife and then dragging her by the hand toward their house gate. Throughout this ordeal, he continues shouting at and scolding her mercilessly as she remains visibly distressed, sobbing uncontrollably. Following the incident, the woman's family filed a formal complaint with Rehambal Police against Ali.

Twitter Post

Video shows brutal assault 

Legal action

Woman's family files complaint against Ali

In their complaint, they accused him of persistent dowry harassment and domestic abuse. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law, including IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and provisions related to cruelty by a husband or his relatives. Ali, who is reportedly a serving soldier, has been arrested by the police. A thorough investigation into the case is currently underway.