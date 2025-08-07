The woman was hospitalized after the brutal assault

Video: Demanding ₹10L dowry, car, Udhampur man brutally beats wife

By Chanshimla Varah 12:57 pm Aug 07, 202512:57 pm

What's the story

A woman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir was brutally assaulted by her husband, Azam Ali, over a dowry demand. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Ali violently beating his wife after she refused to meet his demands of ₹10 lakh cash and a car. The assault left the woman severely injured, and she had to be admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment.