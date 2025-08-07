Next Article
Rajasthan: Over 25 stray dogs shot dead, video goes viral
More than 25 stray dogs were shot and killed in Kumawas village, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan—a crime that came to light after a disturbing video went viral on August 6.
The clip shows two men on a bike shooting at the dogs while another person records the act, leaving the bodies scattered across streets and fields.
Police investigating the case
Police have named Shyochand Bavariya as one of the accused and registered a case under animal cruelty and firearms laws.
Head Constable Shubhkaran is leading the ongoing investigation.
The video has sparked outrage among locals and animal rights groups, who are calling for stricter action to protect animals and ensure those responsible are held accountable.