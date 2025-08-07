Rajasthan: Over 25 stray dogs shot dead, video goes viral India Aug 07, 2025

More than 25 stray dogs were shot and killed in Kumawas village, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan—a crime that came to light after a disturbing video went viral on August 6.

The clip shows two men on a bike shooting at the dogs while another person records the act, leaving the bodies scattered across streets and fields.