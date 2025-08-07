Next Article
2 CRPF personnel dead, 12 injured in vehicle accident
On Wednesday morning, a CRPF vehicle returning from an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.
Sadly, two personnel died and 12 others were injured in the crash.
Rescue teams, ambulances on spot
Rescue teams and ambulances responded right away, rushing the injured to hospital. Local residents also pitched in to help.
Officials say every possible effort is being made for the victims and their families.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it "disturbing" and confirmed top authorities are personally overseeing the rescue work.
This incident is a tough reminder of how risky life can be for security forces on duty—and how quickly communities come together when things go wrong.