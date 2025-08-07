LOADING...
J&K: Bus plunges into gorge; 3 jawans killed, 12 injured 
The mishap occurred around 10:30am

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 07, 2025
12:47 pm
What's the story

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident near Kandva in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The mishap occurred around 10:30am when the personnel were returning from an operation at Basant Garh. The vehicle, belonging to the force's 187 battalion, overturned and fell into a gorge in the Kadwa area.

Emergency response

ASP confirms police teams rushed to spot

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Udhampur Sandeep Bhat confirmed that police teams rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. They launched a rescue operation and shifted all injured personnel to a nearby hospital for treatment. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed concern over the incident, calling it "disturbing." He said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation.

Community support

Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist: Singh

In his post on X, Singh said, "Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured." K&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives, stating, "We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure best possible care and assistance."