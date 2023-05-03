Entertainment

SRK returns to Mumbai; fans gush about possible 'Jawan' update

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' updates to be out soon

Shah Rukh Khan is the star of the year! With his larger-than-life performance in Pathaan, he has made the fans more eager for his upcoming releases. Jawan is slated for June 2 release and the makers have not started promotions. With Khan back in Mumbai and Nayanthara being spotted in the same city too, fans are expecting an announcement soon.

Is this a new marketing strategy by SRK and team?

Atlee's Jawan has been in the buzz and the final schedule was wrapped recently. Many reports suggested that the release might be postponed due to post-production but some suggest that the makers will go ahead with June 2 release. However, this can be a new marketing strategy by the makers. Khan did not use conventional methods to promote Pathaan either.

Cast and crew of the film

Jawan might be opting for aggressive marketing and only time will tell. This marks Khan's first pan-India project. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Yogi Babu, Sanjay Dutt, and Allu Arjun, among others. It is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Some industry sources say that the film might be postponed to June 29.

