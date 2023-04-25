Entertainment

Confirmed! SRK's 'Jawan' is set for June release; details inside

'Jawan' release date is confirmed

Shah Rukh Khan is the quintessential superstar who has been breaking ground even after three decades. After the humongous success of Pathaan, the actor is now gearing up for Atlee's Jawan. There were speculations that the film might get postponed due to post-production but now it is confirmed that the action-packed film will be released on its slated date of June 2, 2023.

Makers to opt for a rigorous promotional campaign

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "The team of Red Chillies Entertainment and director Atlee are working round the clock and ensuring that the film makes it to cinemas on the said date." The source also revealed that the makers are looking forward to doing a four-five week rigorous promotional campaign. It is expected to start in May.

Cast and crew of the film

Ever since leaked footage and behind-the-scenes clips of the upcoming action thriller went viral, fans are going gaga and eagerly waiting for the release. This marks Khan's foray into pan-India films. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The music is helmed by the adept Anirudh Ravichander.