Box office: 'Gumraah' opening weekend collections are underwhelming

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read

'Gumraah' box office collections

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following, especially for his looks and charm. Interestingly, his films hardly make a mark at the box office and his recent release Gumraah is also not an exception. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam has not impressed the viewers yet.

Failed to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the crime thriller raked in Rs. 1.5 crore on Sunday which is a slight rise from Saturday's Rs. 1.2 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 3.8 crore. The film is mounted on a budget of Rs. 50 crore. The Vardhan Ketkar directorial stars Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, and Ivan Rodrigues, among others.

