Happy birthday, David Harbour: Memorable roles apart from 'Stanger Things'

Happy birthday, David Harbour!

David Harbour may have enamored a huge legion of fans and become "America's favorite dad" with Stranger Things, but the Hollywood actor's credits go way beyond that. He has been part of several popular mainstream movies such as Revolutionary Road, War of the Worlds, and A Walk Among the Tombstones. On his 48th birthday, we look at some of his most striking roles.

'The Equalizer' (2014)

In this vigilante action drama film, Harbour shared the screen space with Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo, among others. He played Frank Masters, a corrupt police officer who gets in the way of the protagonist Robert McCall (Washington). The commercially successful movie was directed by Antoine Fuqua and has spawned two sequels, including the third installment, which will release in September 2023.

'Hellboy' (2019)

The 2019 superhero movie Hellboy might have been critically panned and commercially average, but there are no questions about Harbour's acting chops and the way he brought the titular character to life. Directed by Neil Marshall, the movie must have been a solid challenge for Harbour, thanks to the hours of prosthetics makeup he had to sit through before the cameras could start rolling.

'We Have a Ghost' (2023)

We Have a Ghost is the most recent film in this list and the one recommended if you're looking for a breezy, easy watch that entertains you but somehow also strikes a chord. The most striking aspect about it is Harbour had no dialogues in the entire movie, and that is monumentally challenging for an actor to ace. You can watch it on Netflix.

'Violent Night' (2022)

Trust Harbour to play a rough cop, a troubled dad, a sweet ghost, or even Santa Claus! In Tommy Wirkola's Violent Night, Harbour essayed the role of Santa Claus, who takes it upon himself to fight a group of mercenaries who have taken a family hostage for money. Co-starring John Leguizamo, Brendan Fletcher, and Mike Dopud, it can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.