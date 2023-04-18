Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' advance booking is open now

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 02:11 pm 1 min read

'KKBKKJ' advance booking has begun. Did you get your ticket yet?

Salman Khan is the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. The actor has been relevant for three decades and has been consistently delivering blockbusters over the years. He is known for Eid releases and this time he is back with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will be released on Friday (April 21) and now the advance booking has opened for the film.

Ticketing platforms, cast, and crew of the film

Khan took to Twitter to announce the advance booking opening. The tickets are available on booth BookMyShow and Paytm. The film has a stellar cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo. The Hindi remake of Veeram is directed by Farhad Samji.

Twitter Post