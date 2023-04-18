Entertainment

OTT: 'Dancing on the Grave' trailer is out; details inside

Dancing on the Grave will be Amazon Prime Video's first local true-crime docuseries. The series is set to release on April 21 on the OTT platform. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the same and as per the look, it looks gripping and promising. The series revolves around the infamous murder of Shakereh Khaleeli in Bengaluru which shook the entire nation.

Crux of the docuseries

The docuseries features new clippings, archival footage, and dramatization of the event while dropping the light on Khaleeli's illustrious family. The series explores the whole case and also features a bunch of interviews. The series is bankrolled by India Today Originals Productions and it is penned and directed by Patrick Graham. The series is set to premiere in 240 countries.

