'Secret Invasion' trailer starring Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke out

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 03, 2023, 10:36 am 2 min read

MCU's miniseries 'Secret Invasion' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21

The trailer of Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming miniseries Secret Invasion is out. The six-episode-long series is based on a 2008 comic book series written by Brian Michael Bendis and Lenil Francis Yu, and stars Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, among several others. In India, it will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

Why does this story matter?

Some of Marvel's most famous series include Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, WandaVision fronted by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Ms. Marvel headlined by Iman Vellani, and Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner.

They have repeatedly smashed viewership records and become audience favorites within days of release, so Secret Invasion, which will follow the adventures of Nick Fury (Jackson) is expected to replicate the success.

The trailer focuses on Fury's battle against powerful enemies

The two-minute-long trailer keeps the spotlight on Fury and informs us that "things have gotten much worse" since Fury has been gone. Death, destruction, scheming, plotting, and suspicions abound as Fury takes it upon himself to bring down his nemeses and he emphasizes that he needs to "fight this war alone." Colman, Clarke, and Martin Freeman also appear in the clip.

Watch the complete trailer here

Dig a bit deeper into the plot of 'Secret Invasion'

Secret Invasion marks Fury's full-fledged return to the MCU after Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The upcoming Marvel series will focus on a group of Skrulls (dangerous shapeshifting aliens), who plan to take over Earth after the destruction of their own planet. They are capable of impersonating politicians and other people high up in the hierarchy, which raises the stakes of this battle.

Keep an eye out for these Marvel titles

Apart from Secret Invasion, there are numerous other Marvel films and series to look forward to. These include Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (May 2023), the second season of Loki (Summer 2023), The Marvels (November 2023), X-Men'97 (Autumn 2023), What If...? Season 2 (late 2023/early 2024), Daredevil: Born Again (2024), and Captain America: New World Order (May 2024), among numerous others.