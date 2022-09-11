Entertainment

D23 Expo: All about Marvel's exciting announcements, spooky trailer reveals

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 11, 2022, 05:25 pm 3 min read

All Marvel titles, updates announced at the D23 Expo.

Marvel's panel at the ongoing 2022 D23 Expo brought us one step closer to its upcoming Multiverse Saga projects! Much like at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel pulled up at D23 Expo with a truckload of announcements. Focusing on 2023 and 2024, many new creatives, casting updates, and trailers of the most-anticipated projects were revealed. Oh, and there was also a spooky surprise!

The final film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, releasing on November 11, got exclusive footage that was screened at D23. It reportedly showed Wakanda's women warriors fighting off a special ops team that tries to break into their Vibranium processing facility to steal the substance. The film will also pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa).

#2 First trailer for 'Secret Invasion' revealed Skrulls' infiltration

Marvel and Disney also dropped the first trailer for the Disney+ series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in the lead. The trailer shows Fury fighting a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth for years. "This is my war alone," Fury says in the trailer. "I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."



"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."



"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.

#3 Spooky trailer for 'Werewolf by Night' marks Man-Thing debut

The trailer for Werewolf by Night, Marvel's Halloween special series, was also announced at the event. It will land on Disney+ on October 7. It stars Gael García Bernal as the titular character, while Laura Donnelly will essay the role of monster hunter Laura Donnelly. It will also mark the debut of the Man-Thing's MCU debut. The question is, who will survive the night?



☁️🌕



𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱

New footage for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled. The film will directly tie into the 2025 film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. A new logo and footage for Marvel's series Ironheart were revealed, and Anthony Ramos was confirmed to portray the villain—The Hood. Further announcements revealed that Don Cheadle will star in Armor Wars and Ke Huy Quan has joined Loki's Season 2.

#5 Trailers for 'The Marvels', 'Echo' were unveiled

Moreover, it was announced that director Matt Shakman will helm the Fantastic Four reboot releasing on November 8, 2024—commencing Phase 6. Captain America: New World Order—releasing on May 3, 2024—will feature Shira Haas as Sabra and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader. The Thunderbolts cast was revealed while Daredevil: Born Again received a new poster. Trailers for Echo and The Marvels were unveiled, too.