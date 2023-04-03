Entertainment

Jimin's 'FACE' grabs highest Billboard 200 spot as K-pop soloist

Jimin's 'FACE' grabs highest Billboard 200 spot as K-pop soloist

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 03, 2023, 10:27 am 2 min read

BTS's Jimin recorded the highest-charting album in Billboard 200 by a K-pop solo musician

BTS member Jimin has taken the world by storm with his recently released solo debut album FACE. On Sunday, he scripted history on the Billboard 200 chart by attaining the second position on the list. By achieving this feat, he became the first K-pop artist to reach the No. 2 position on the chart. The list ranks the most consumed albums in the US.

Why does this story matter?

Since June 2022, world-renowned BTS members are pursuing solo careers but it wasn't because they were disbanding.

As a group, Proof was their last anthology album that celebrated the septet's ninth anniversary, before they announced hiatus from group activities.

While Suga announced his first solo world tour, J-Hope announced his mandatory military service, and more recently, Jimin released his solo debut album FACE.

'FACE' sold over 1.6M units

As per Luminate (music sale data company), FACE sold over 1.6M units in its first week of release. This healthy sum has eventually led FACE to become the highest-charting release in US history on the prestigious Billboard 200 by any South Korean solo musician. Before Jimin, fellow BTS member RM achieved the honor of the highest, No. 3 spot for his studio album Indigo.

Jimin beat the likes of Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs

To achieve the No. 2 spot, Jimin's FACE faced stiff competition from artists like Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, and Fall Out Boy—all of whom have previously topped the prestigious chart. FACE comes in second just behind Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time. The album topped the chart for the fourth consecutive week and sold another 1,97,000 units last week.

Jimin's 'FACE' became a global success story

The album has a total of six tracks. Apart from the whole album, the pre-release singles Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy are registering major achievements on the daily music charts. From recording the highest-ranking debut on Portugal's Singles Chart to UK Official Singles Chart, Jimin is unstoppable! Recently, two new remixes of Like Crazy were released in two different genres.