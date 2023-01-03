India

Bengaluru: Girl student stabbed to death on Presidency University campus

Bengaluru: Girl student stabbed to death on Presidency University campus

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 03, 2023, 08:17 pm 3 min read

Karnataka Police is investigating a failed love affair angle as part of Presidency University stabbing case

A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death by her distant cousin on the Presidency University campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, NDTV reported. Layasmitha, a BTech student, died on the spot while the attacker, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who tried to kill himself, too, is being treated at the hospital for critical injuries. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the case as a failed love affair.

Incident caught on CCTV

According to Bengaluru Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mallikarjun Baldandi, the whole episode was caught on the college CCTV cameras. He said Kalyan—a BCA student of Nrupathunga University—entered Presidency University, called Layasmitha out of her classroom to talk, and when she tried to walk away, sensing danger, she was stabbed many times with a knife before he seriously injured himself with the same knife.

Accused was angry after Layasmitha blocked his number: Victim's mother

Layasmitha's mother Rajeshwari told the police that she had a conversation with her daughter just hours before the murder and confirmed the accused is a distant relative. Kalyan had reportedly put her daughter's display picture on his WhatsApp, and Rajeshwari had asked her about it. After that, Layasmitha blocked his number, which probably angered Kalyan and he took this step, Rajeshwari reportedly told cops.

Questions raised on security at university

The victim's family has also expressed concerns about the security measures in place at Presidency University. They questioned as to how the accused entered the college premises with a knife in his bag and whether or not there was a security officer there. However, the university administration reportedly declined to respond, claiming that all the necessary details had been sent to the police.

Police investigating case of failed love affair

Meanwhile, the police said the matter is being investigated, keeping all the aspects in mind, and the statement of the victim's mother has also been recorded. Baldandi said further action would be taken by registering a case on the basis of this. The preliminary investigation reportedly revealed Kalyan and Layasmitha knew each other, so it may be a case of a failed love affair.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.