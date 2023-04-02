Entertainment

#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Dhh' on Netflix—Gorgeous tale of friendship, self-belief, magic

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 02, 2023

'Dhh' is currently streaming on Netflix

Manish Saini's 2017 Gujarati-Hindi children's film Dhh, starring Naseeruddin Shah, is a simple, sweet tale of three boys struggling with their studies. Their life takes a turn for the better when they receive a magic trick that puts them on the right path, helping them pass with flying colors. The National Film Award-winning drama—streaming on Netflix—is worth your time and attention. Let's discuss why.

'Dhh' focuses on 3 prepubescent boys, their friendship

Dhh follows Gungun, Vakil, and Bajrang, who spend their afternoons aimlessly sauntering around, with no worry on their minds and no duties slowing them down. They bunk classes and flunk exams, and their ambition is constricted to sitting at the last benches, to not meet their teachers' direct gaze. However, their life takes a 180-degree turn once they get hold of a magic trick.

Delightful idea about self-belief is at core

The magic trick, sent by a magician they idolize (Shah), is to teach a small bobblehead everything they learn in school, and the magician promises that the "trick" will snatch away their academic problems. I found this part delightfully endearing and well-written, and it goes on to echo a beautiful sentiment: If we can believe in magic, why can't we believe in ourselves?

Let's understand movie's central theme bit more

I wouldn't relay any spoilers, or else it will rob you of the joy of watching, but Dhh's message is loud and clear—real magic lies not with any sorcerer, witch, or wizard, but in our own dedication, perseverance, and hard work. A magician's trick may entertain us only once, but the magic that lies at our core is a fire that never stops burning.

Film feels like page out of ordinary life

Dhh's strength lies in the realistic atmosphere it creates early on, right from the first frame. A school from a small town, teachers who pass sarcastic remarks when a student does not do well, and parents' seemingly endless aspirations that they attach to their kids—it is a simple, real-life portrait, like a page out of our daily lives. It screams rootedness and originality.

Kids' victory at end feels all too personal

Dhh also plays with its title over its 2:06-hour-long runtime. Dhh, when translated from Gujarati to English, means fool or stupid; this is how everyone perceives these three kids for the major part of the film. However, once they take the onus of their actions and begin working on themselves, the tables turn, so much so, that their performances color their teachers with disbelief.

We recommend checking film out right away!

Dhh combines numerous themes but they never contest to find a place in the narrative. Instead, they rescue the screenplay from wobbling at any point. Family values, self-belief, the importance of education, and sturdy friendships form the core of this film. Magic has never existed inside a magician's black hat; instead, it resides inside our hearts, and Dhh is a beautiful reminder of that.