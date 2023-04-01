Entertainment

'Maidaan' to 'Chakda 'Xpress': Most-anticipated Bollywood sports movies

Check out these highly-awaited sports films of Bollywood

As a result of the inherent diversity and historic achievements in sports, Indian cinema has lately produced a surprising number of films that have captivated Bollywood buffs and filmmakers alike. On Thursday, Ajay Devgn dropped the teaser of one of his most ambitious projects, Maidaan, which amped up his fans. Bollywood has a promising line-up of films for all sports fans. Take a look!

'Maidaan'

Devgn is on a roll! After the success of Drishyam 2, he blazed back to the screens with the action drama Bholaa. Now, the actor-filmmaker is all set to amaze fans by playing real-life Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim—the coach and manager responsible for the success of the Indian football team during the 1950s. It is slated to be released on June 23.

'Chakda 'Xpress'

Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami—the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's ICC World Cup and the only woman cricketer with over 200 ODI wickets. The Prosit Roy directorial features Anushka Sharma as Jhulan, showcasing the cricketer's journey as she paved her path through misogynistic politics. It is expected to premiere on Netflix on December 16.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Another sports film to look forward to is Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which is also expected to be released this year. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, this movie marks the second collaboration between the director and Kapoor after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. the lead pair earlier shared the screen in Roohi, too. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Abhinav Bindra biopic

Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra is a name that needs no introduction! There was a great deal of curiosity when his biopic was announced in 2017, which will feature actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. The film is being produced by Kapoor and his father-actor, Anil Kapoor, and the story will follow Bindra's life and his journey to becoming a world-class shooter.