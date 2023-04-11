Entertainment

Anees Bazmee to direct Sidharth Malhotra in 'Rowdy Rathore 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 05:44 pm 1 min read

Sidharth Malhotra to star in 'Rowdy Rathore 2'?

Rowdy Rathore is one of the most successful films which has had its own version in almost all Indian languages. Rumors are rife that the action film is getting a sequel and it will be helmed by none other than Anees Bazmee. To add the cherry on the cake, as per reports, Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in for the project.

Shoot details and plot of the film

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed the same and said, "The story is locked and Anees is expected to sign the papers in the next 10 days. It will mark the first film of Anees with Sidharth and the idea is to present the cop in a serious no-nonsense avatar." The cop drama will go on floors in May for a three-month schedule.

