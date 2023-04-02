Entertainment

5 Bollywood actors who are also writers

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 02, 2023, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities who are actors as well as writers

When it comes to talent, Hindi cinema is blessed with some of the bests. Bollywood has multitalented stars who are not only restricted to acting but possess different skills related to the craft of filmmaking. There are many actors who have donned the hat of a director, singer, writer, and more. Here is a list of five such actors who are also writers.

Salman Khan

Don't be surprised to find Bollywood's Bhai, Salman Khan's name on this list. Besides creating masterpieces of art, Khan also has the talent to pen stories. Not many would be aware that he wrote the story for his 2010 movie Veer, which flunked at the box office. He also reportedly wrote the stories for Baaghi: A Rebel For Love (1990) and Chandra Mukhi (1993).

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar needs no introduction when it comes to having multiple skills. Akhtar won our hearts not only as a director of films like Dil Chahata Hai but also as an actor in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and many more. Apart from being a singer, he is a fine writer, too. He wrote films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Don series, and Talaash, among others.

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas is a powerhouse of talent! With over 30 films to his credit as an actor, including English Vinglish and Veere Di Wedding, he is also a seasoned writer. Vyas has penned and acted in the TVF Tripling series. He has also co-written the 2015 web series Bang Baaja Baaraat and Vicky Kaushal's 2018 movie Love Per Square Feet, among others.

Kalki Koechlin

Also on the list is Kalki Koechlin, an actor who has delivered several critically acclaimed performances. She has written one film script so far, which is for her The Girl In Yellow Boots (2010). In an old interview, Koechlin, who was seen in the lead role in the movie, had mentioned that she would not want to combine acting with writing.

Sukhmani Sadana

Actor Sukhman Sadana, who has been part of films and web series such as Manmarziyaan, Tandav, and Tanaav, is also a writer. She was an additional scriptwriter for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and a co-writer for Diljit Dosanjh's 2022 film Jogi. If acting and writing weren't enough, Sadana is now seen as an anchor for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).