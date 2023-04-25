Entertainment

Apoorva Lakhia to adapt Galwan Valley 2020 incident on celluloid

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 01:42 pm 1 min read

Apoorva Lakhia to adapt Galwan Valley 2020

Real-life army-related stories when turned into films have been super successful in Bollywood. These films reek of nationalism, action, and intense drama. Now, Apoorva Lakhia has bought the rights to Galwan Episode, a chapter from the book titled India's Most Fearless 3. This particular chapter focuses on the military occupation at the Galwan Valley in 2020. Recently, Indo-China border tensions have been intense.

More details about the upcoming project

Lakhia is known for films like Ek Ajnabee and Shootout at Lokhandwala. The screenplay will be written by Suresh Nair and Chintan Gandhi, whereas the dialogues will be penned by Chintan Shah. The book has been written by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Fans will be bracing themselves to witness another power-packed, action-oriented army drama.

