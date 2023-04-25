Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' score big

Filmfare Awards 2023 nominations list announced ahead of the ceremony on Thursday

Bollywood fans, rejoice. The much-awaited nominations for this year's highly-anticipated Filmfare Awards have finally been announced, setting the stage for yet another exciting award ceremony celebrating Indian cinema. This year Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi led the pack with a total of 10 nominations. In recent times, Bhatt has received numerous awards and recognition for her performance, including the IIFA award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Why does this story matter?

Bouncing back from the slump created by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2022, an impressive lineup of films hit theaters, which will now compete for the coveted award categories.

The nominations have been announced across three major sections—Popular Awards, Critics' Awards, and Technical Awards.

Celebrating the significant achievements of artists belonging to the world of cinema, this year there are a total of 19 categories.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to rule this year's Filmfare Awards

Bhatt left an indelible mark with her powerful portrayal of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Leading the pack with a total of 10 nominations including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Debut (Male), it will compete against The Kashmir Files, Badhaai Do, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in the coveted Best Film category.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has bagged 19 awards so far

According to IMDb, the film has earned a total of 19 awards and 38 nominations in 13 major award ceremonies. For her incredible performance, Bhatt received the Best Actor award not only at IIFA and Dada Saheb Phalke Awards but also took home the coveted prize in award ceremonies like ZEE Cine Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, India among others.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' earned six nominations

Followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri emerged as a strong contender in around six categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Anupam Kher, and Best Supporting Role, among others. In March, The Kashmir Files earned Best Film award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, whereas in the same ceremony, Kher bagged the Most Versatile Actor award.

Bhatt's other 2022 release, 'Brahmastra' also landed top nominations

Gangubai Kathiawadi aside, Bhatt also delivered a blockbuster hit with Brahmastra, co-starring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, which has also earned top nominations in categories including Best Film, Best Director (Ayan Mukerji), Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mouni Roy, Best VFX, among others. The film bagged major nominations in the music category—lyrics (Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya), singing for Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Other notable nominees

Veteran actor and Bollywood's most beloved Amitabh Bachchan has bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category for Uunchai alongside Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha), Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do). In the Best Actress category, Bhatt will compete with Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Janhvi Kapoor (Mili), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha), and Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2).