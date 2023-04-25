Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' gets a new release date; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 01:13 pm 1 min read

'Yodha' gets a new release date

Sidharth Malhotra has had a dynamic career in Bollywood. The actor, however, found his ground with the 2021 biopic Shershaah. His action avatar has been loved by the viewers and now he is gearing up for the release of Yodha, the first action franchise from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. As per a new development, the film has got a new release date.

It will be an aerial-action thriller

After numerous postponements, finally, the aerial action will release on September 15. A source close to development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The film warranted a better release date with clear window." The project is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted to be a thriller.

