10 iconic, timeless films that are turning 20 this year

Apr 09, 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam,' here are movies that are turning 20 in coming months

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya are turning 20 years old! Two decades have passed since these cinematic gems hit the theaters and captured our hearts with iconic characters. These films have stood the test of time and continue to inspire us. In this article, we have gathered 10 classic films turning 20 this year.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Chalte Chalte'

SRK fans have been enchanted by Kal Ho Naa Ho since its release in 2003! The tear-jerking drama encircled the lives of Aman (SRK), Naina (Preity Zinta), and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). Its unforgettable soundtracks—It's the Time to Disco and Maahi Ve—are still enjoyed by fans today. Meanwhile, Khan and Rani Mukerji's Chalte Chalte, released in the same year, is another timeless classic film.

'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' 'Koi... Mil Gaya'

After Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Sanjay Dutt cemented his status as an actor who can perform action stunts and make you smile at the same time. With a refreshingly new story, Rajkumar Hirani gave Bollywood one of the most iconic films that stood the test of time. Rakesh Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya remains one of the most talked about films—thanks to the memes it generated.

'Tere Naam,' 'Ishq Vishq'

The hot-headed Radhe Mohan, played by Salman Khan, in Tere Naam became a cult soon after its release. His middle-parted hairstyle was definitely a trend that took India by storm! Despite flaws, Tere Naam achieved massive commercial and critical success. Ishq Vishq is another release of 2003 that made us fall in love with Shahid Kapoor for his pure innocence and acting skills.

'Bruce Almighty,' 'Kill Bill'

Having found success with movies like Dumb and Dumber and Liar Liar, by the early-2000s, Jim Carrey cemented his status as a reliable star for studio comedies. Bruce Almighty unexpectedly became a massive hit, which was also remade in Hindi—God Tussi Great Ho (2008). On the other hand, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed Kill Bill: Volume 1 isn't a movie to be easily forgotten!

'Oldboy,' 'The Last Samurai'

We cannot conclude this list without mentioning two of the best action thrillers of 2003. Packed with gory scenes—Oldboy—the revenge thriller, encircled the life of Oh Dae-su—a man held captive for 15 years. Another film is The Last Samurai—a historical drama set in Japan during the 1870s. Featuring Tom Cruise in the lead role, the movie's epic battle sequences are still a fan favorite.