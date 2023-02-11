Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Ex-contestant Gori Nagori on 'Bigg Boss' top 3 finalists

#NewsBytesExclusive: Ex-contestant Gori Nagori on 'Bigg Boss' top 3 finalists

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 11, 2023, 06:28 pm 3 min read

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant talks about life after the show and more

One of the longest-running Indian reality TV shows, Bigg Boss, will draw curtains on its 16th season on Sunday. The top three finalists will be announced on Saturday by the show's host, Salman Khan. Ahead of the first part of its finale premiere, former contestant Gori Nagori talks to NewsBytes about who she thinks will make it to the finals. Excerpts from the conversation.

Which three contestants are you rooting for in finale?

Two of my friends, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, are in the top five. So, it is certain that I am rooting for them both to get into the top three, and I am sure that they eventually will. Apart from them, I think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will also make it as one of the final three contestants.

Tell us more about your friendship with Thakare and Stan

Since the beginning of the show, I had been good friends with the two of them. However, our friendship did take a hit in the show because of a misunderstanding. While things kind of became normal with Stan, there continues to remain some misunderstandings between Thakare and me. Those, too, will be ironed out once he is back home.

Are you still in touch with ex-'Bigg Boss 16' contestants?

Yes, I am in touch with all the contestants since the time I came out of the Bigg Boss house. Our relations with each other have become better. In fact, I believe that all of us, former contestants, have grown a better and stronger bond since our exit from the show. And we all are very excited to see who will lift the trophy.

How has life changed for you after 'Bigg Boss 16'?

Of course, life has certainly changed for me since Bigg Boss. Today, when I am out, people identify me and say, "Hey, look, that's Gori Nagori from Bigg Boss." When I hear them talking about me or when they come to meet or click pictures with me, it does make me happy. The show has made me a household name.

About 'Bigg Boss 16'

Bigg Boss 16 saw over a dozen of contestants participate in the show, including Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan, television actors Tina Dutta, Gautam Vig, and Shaleen Bhanot (who's presently in the top five finalists), Tajikistan star Abdu Rozik and many others. The finale episode will be aired on Colors TV and Voot, with Rohit Shetty joining Khan as the special guest on the show.