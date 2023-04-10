Entertainment

Ahead of 'KKBKKJ' trailer, know everything about Salman Khan-led film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 10, 2023, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Everything about Salman Khan-led film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

To say that Salman Khan has sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would be an understatement! Ahead of its theatrical release on April 21, Khan announced the release of the film's trailer on Monday. As we eagerly wait to see what the trailer holds for us, here's everything to know about KKBKKJ.

Why does this story matter?

Khan is returning to the silver screen after a long hiatus.

A lot of excitement has been generated around the movie as a result of every new update, including the soundtracks, Naiyyo Lagda, Billi, Billi, Yentamma, and Jee Rahe The Hum.

Khan's film KKBKKJ is expected to break box office records, but only time will tell if it will.

What is the storyline of 'KKBKKJ'?

Touted as an out-and-out entertainer, KKBKKJ will showcase Khan in the role of a self-appointed vigilante who is dedicated to keeping society crime-free, by using his unique methods. There are several elements in the film that are inspired by Khan's real life, including his incorrigible bachelor status, which remains the same in real life too. Besides this, Khan's character is a family man.

Meet the cast of the upcoming film

A Salman Khan Films (SKF) production, the film features an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde—who will be seen as the female lead, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill. Notably, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Apart from acting, Khan has also sung the song Jee Rahe The Hum.

Khan's 'KKBKKJ' is a remake of this South film

The South-to-Bollywood remake trend is not going anywhere anytime soon! Khan's upcoming film is said to be a remake of Ajith Kumar's 2014 hit film titled Veeram. After Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah (a remake of Thadam), Ajay Devgn's Bholaa (a remake of Kaithi), and Shehzada (a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo), Khan's film will be the fourth remake of this year to hit theaters.

A look at Khan's other projects

Khan kicked off the year 2023 by making a cameo appearance in Pathaan. After KKBKKJ, fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3, which will hit theaters on Diwali, and would bring back his hit pairing with Katrina Kaif. In addition, Tiger Vs Pathaan (tentative title) is making solid headlines as director-writer Siddharth Anand has now come aboard to director YRF Spy Universe's biggest film.