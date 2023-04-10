Entertainment

Is 'Ravanasura' a remake of 'Vinci Da'? Srijit Mukherji reacts

Is 'Ravanasura' a remake of 'Vinci Da'? Srijit Mukherji reacts

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 01:24 pm 1 min read

'Ravanasura' is an unofficial remake of 'Vinci Da,' reportedly

Srijit Mukherji is one of the most successful filmmakers of Bengali cinema. The National Award-winning director has some stellar work to his name. Recently, he took to social media and said that Telugu star Ravi Teja's latest film Ravanasura is a remake of Mukherji's 2019 directorial Vinci Da. Earlier Mukherji's Hemlock Society was remade into Marathi as Welcome Zindagi.

Mukherji's post and similar crux

Mukherji took to social media and shared a poster of Ravanasura and captioned, "Vinci Da remade into Telugu biggie. Tables turned for once!" Teja's psychological thriller's crux is similar to Mukherji's Vinci Da. The Telugu film has been earning decent at the box office. Mukherji's Rajkahini was also remade into Hindi, titled Begum Jaan. Directed by Mukherji, it was headlined by Vidya Balan.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by srijitmukherji on April 10, 2023 at 12:04 pm IST