Entertainment

Women's Day: Hamsa Nandini opens up about her cancer battle

Women's Day: Hamsa Nandini opens up about her cancer battle

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 03:43 pm 1 min read

Hamsa Nandini's fight against cancer

Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini took to Instagram to share her battle against cancer on International Women's Day. The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021. She underwent treatment, where she went through 16 chemotherapy in order to remove the tumor and stop the cancer from spreading. In the post, she wrote about how she has bounced back stronger!

Nandini is currently working on her next project

The actor is back to work and has started working since November 2022. She said, "I have always felt the most alive in front of the camera. Being back on the sets has proven to be more therapeutic than I could have imagined. I already feel stronger and more energized than ever before." Nandini's mother also had breast cancer in the past.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by ihamsanandini on March 8, 2023 at 3:22 pm IST