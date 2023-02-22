Lifestyle

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 22, 2023, 07:05 am 2 min read

Spread the world about heart valve disease

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is held every year on February 22. The aim is to raise awareness about the unique dangers and effects of the heart, improve early detection and treatment of the condition, and ultimately help improve outcomes and quality of life for those affected by this common heart condition. On this occasion, let's learn about heart valve disease.

History

The day was established in 2017 by the Alliance for Aging Research in collaboration with several other organizations, including the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, and Heart Valve Voice. Heart valve disease affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when one or more of the heart's valves are damaged or do not function properly, causing blood to flow inefficiently through the heart.

Symptoms of the heart condition

Some people may show no symptoms, yet have a valve problem that needs treatment. While others suddenly experience very noticeable symptoms. These symptoms may include chest pain or palpitations, shortness of breath, difficulty catching breath, fatigue, weakness, or inability to maintain regular activity levels. Lightheadedness or fainting, swollen ankles, feet, or abdomen can also show up as its symptoms.

Causes of the disease

There are several possible causes of heart valve disease, including age-related wear and tear, congenital defects, and infections such as rheumatic fever or endocarditis, coronary artery, and connective tissue disorders. Chronic high blood pressure and a heart attack can also damage the valve. Certain lifestyle factors, such as smoking, obesity, and a lack of exercise, can increase the risk of developing heart valve disease.

How to prevent the disease

While some causes of heart valve disease, such as age and congenital defects, cannot be prevented, there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of developing heart valve disease. These include maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, practicing good oral hygiene, and managing underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Treatment of heart valve disease

The treatment of heart valve disease depends on the severity of the condition and the specific valve affected. Treatment may include medication, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, surgery. The goals of treatment are to relieve symptoms, improve the quality of life, and prevent complications. It is important to work closely with your doctor to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for you.