Recipe-o'-clock: Try Rajasthan's traditional pitod saag recipe today

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 22, 2023

Rajasthani cuisine is known for its unique flavors, textures, and cooking methods. Today, we have brought to you Rajasthan's pitod saag to tickle your taste buds and remind you of the rich history and culture of the state. We got in touch with Kundan Singh Negi, Sous-Chef at Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur, to acquire the recipe for this simple and easy-to-make main course dish.

Ingredients you will need

For pitod katli, you will need 100g chickpea flour, 50g yogurt, a pinch of asafoetida, one tablespoon of whole cumin, grated ginger 20g, and salt to taste. For pitod curry, you will need 200g curd, 20g green chili, 20g grated ginger, a pinch of asafoetida, a pinch of turmeric, 20g coriander, fresh coriander leaves for garnishing, and red chili to taste.

Prepare a thick batter

To prepare pitod katli, add yogurt and chickpea flour to a mixing bowl. Then add ginger paste, turmeric powder, salt to taste, and 50 ml water gradually. Mix all the ingredients together to make a thick batter. Strain the batter until its texture is smooth and lump-free. In a pan, heat oil, add asafoetida and whole cumin, and let it splutter.

Fry the pitod batter and make small katlis

Now, add the prepared pitod batter and stir well. Fry them continuously for three to four minutes. On a plate, take out all the cooked batter and let it settle for about 20 minutes. Cut it into round shapes and set them aside. The pitod batter can be both deep fried or shallow fried - it would taste the same.

Prepare the pitod curry

To make the curry, heat a saucepan, and pour some ghee. Add asafoetida and whole cumin. Now, add ginger garlic paste and let it simmer for about a minute. Put spices - turmeric powder, red chili, coriander powder, green chili and pour yogurt. Bring the curry to a boil, while stirring continuously. Add salt to taste and your fresh green coriander curry is ready.

Garnish and serve hot

Now, place the fried pitod nicely on a flat plate. Pour the hot green coriander curry over them. Garnish it with finely chopped coriander leaves to add a fresh burst of flavor and aroma to the dish. Drizzle some melted ghee to enhance its richness and flavor. Your traditional Rajasthani pitod saag curry is ready. Serve hot with rice or rotis.