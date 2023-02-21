Lifestyle

These common makeup mistakes can ruin your skin

While your makeup can hide imperfections in a jiffy and give you clear and glass-like skin, it can also damage it, promote wrinkles and cause pimples if you do not use good-quality products or use the wrong application techniques. Therefore, it is important to use the right products and blending techniques to maintain good skin. The following makeup mistakes can damage your skin.

Not prepping your skin

Not prepping your skin before applying your makeup can make your face appear cakey and you can end up with uneven coverage, dullness, or dry patches. Prepping your skin will make your makeup last longer and give you a natural, smooth, and flawless finish. So, always cleanse your skin to remove any dirt. Next, apply your primer followed by a hydrating serum and moisturizer.

Using a dry makeup sponge and not cleaning it regularly

A dry makeup sponge tends to soak up excess product and makes your makeup look patchy. Therefore, beauty professionals always recommend squishing the sponge under water about eight times before using it. A damp sponge absorbs less product, gives you a natural finish, and reduces the chances of bacterial infections. Also, clean your makeup sponge after every use and replace it every three months.

Using lipstick as a blush

We often tend to use our coral-colored lipsticks as a cheek tint when we run out of our blush. But, trust us, it is not the best hack for sensitive skin as lipstick contains darker pigments meant for lips and a blend of various metals that can cause serious skin issues like eczema and skin discoloration. Instead, use a powder or cream blush.

Taming your brows with soap

With several makeup hacks trending on Instagram, taming eyebrows with soap is one of the trends that has been going viral. However, dermatologists say that using soap on brows is extremely harmful and can damage your skin as the pH level of regular soap is too alkaline. Using soap on eyebrows can cause temporary hair loss and lead to dry flaky skin, and redness.

Covering up a blemish with makeup

It is pretty common to use concealer or color correctors to hide blemishes or acne. However, using makeup to cover up blemishes can further clog pores, worsen inflammation, make it more aggressive, and delay the healing process due to the oils and synthetic perfumes used in making the products. Therefore, use a blemish gel on the area before applying your makeup.