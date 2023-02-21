Lifestyle

Hunchback: 5 easy and effective yoga asanas to treat it

Spending countless hours looking down at your smartphone or sitting hunched over your laptop can result in both short-term pains and long-term damage to your stature with a hunchback (hyperkyphosis). A hunchback is a forward curvature that develops on the spine owing to prolonged incorrect posture. Fortunately, this condition can be eased by practicing certain yoga asanas that are doable and effective.

Bhujangasana

This pose elongates and stretches your spine and back. Lie down on the floor with your face down and place your palms next to your shoulders. Now slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and then relax.

Dhanurasana

Start by lying down on your belly and keeping your legs parallel and distant from each other. Now bend your knees and bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles with your hands ensuring a firm grip. Stretch your limbs as wide as possible, look up, and hold this pose for a few seconds. Breathe normally as you perform it.

Utkatasana

Stand with your feet together and arms beside you. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward. It's done! This asana is very effective in stretching your back, neck, and shoulders.

Tadasana

This is the perfect asana to help align your vertebrae and stretch your neck, shoulder muscles, and upper body joints. Start by standing with your feet apart, interlocking your fingers, and turning the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back for 10 seconds. Exhale, bring down your heels, release the interlocked fingers, and relax.

Chakravakasana

Begin by forming a tabletop position with shoulders parallel to your wrists and hips parallel to your knees. Inhale and let your belly move down toward the mat as you gaze up toward the ceiling. Next, exhale and arch through your spine with your neck, face, and chin tuck inwards. Do this pose for a few minutes daily to improve your forward-leaning body posture.