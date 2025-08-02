The Smashing Pumpkins to make India debut: Everything to know
What's the story
The iconic American alt-rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is set to perform in India for the first time during their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour. The two-city tour will take place on October 11 at Transform Arena, Bengaluru, and on October 12 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. The tour is presented by EVA Live. Here's everything you need to know.
Setlist
What to expect from the concerts
The setlist for the India concerts will feature a mix of the band's biggest hits and newer musical experiments. Fans can expect to hear classics like Tonight Tonight, 1979, Today, and Bullet with Butterfly Wings. The band will also perform songs from their recent albums ATUM and Aghori Mhori Mei (2024), along with tracks like Sighommi and Beguiled.
'The guitars are tuned...'
Statement
'Our music has been shaped by Indian culture'
The band said in a statement, "We're thrilled to be coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago." "Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an honor to play for you—and loudly!" "For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come." General ticket sales will start on August 12.
About the band
The band is known for its poetic lyrics, layered instrumentation, and genre-defying sound. It has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won several awards, including an American Music Award, two Grammys, and seven MTV VMAs. Some of their albums include Siamese Dream (1993), Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995), and Machina/The Machines of God (2000). More details about the tour will drop soon.